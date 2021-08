Punjab: Manish Tewari hits back at Sidhu's advisor Malwinder Singh Mali's remarks on Kashmir

Referring to the separatist remarks by MP and advisor to Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Kashmir, Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged Punjab Congress to introspect whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir to be a part of India, should be or should not be in the party.