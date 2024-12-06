videoDetails

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Today is 6th December...Today is a historic day for UP...Entire Uttar Pradesh is on alert...Today is Friday prayers...That is why more preparations have been made...Checking is being done at various places...Barricading has been done...Apart from this, police is also keeping an eye on social media...In recent days, disputes have been seen in many cities of UP...Violence also took place in Sambhal...So the police has the responsibility to maintain law and order...