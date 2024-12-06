Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2828450https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/high-alert-in-uttar-pradesh-2828450.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today is 6th December...Today is a historic day for UP...Entire Uttar Pradesh is on alert...Today is Friday prayers...That is why more preparations have been made...Checking is being done at various places...Barricading has been done...Apart from this, police is also keeping an eye on social media...In recent days, disputes have been seen in many cities of UP...Violence also took place in Sambhal...So the police has the responsibility to maintain law and order...

All Videos

Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon06:52
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Play Icon04:55
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Rajneeti: What happened a day before the attack on Sukhbir Badal?
Play Icon42:26
Rajneeti: What happened a day before the attack on Sukhbir Badal?
Baat Pate Ki: What Mamata Kulkarni Says After Returning to Mumbai?
Play Icon37:43
Baat Pate Ki: What Mamata Kulkarni Says After Returning to Mumbai?
Deshhit: Gadkari’s Bulldozer Warning to Corrupt Contractors!
Play Icon54:51
Deshhit: Gadkari’s Bulldozer Warning to Corrupt Contractors!

Trending Videos

Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
play icon6:52
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
play icon4:55
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day
Rajneeti: What happened a day before the attack on Sukhbir Badal?
play icon42:26
Rajneeti: What happened a day before the attack on Sukhbir Badal?
Baat Pate Ki: What Mamata Kulkarni Says After Returning to Mumbai?
play icon37:43
Baat Pate Ki: What Mamata Kulkarni Says After Returning to Mumbai?
Deshhit: Gadkari’s Bulldozer Warning to Corrupt Contractors!
play icon54:51
Deshhit: Gadkari’s Bulldozer Warning to Corrupt Contractors!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK