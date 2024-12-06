Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

Devendra Fadnavis said after taking oath as CM in Maharashtra. Our roles have changed in the Mahayuti government but not the direction and coordination. We will fulfill all our promises. Devendra Fadnavis in action mode as soon as he became CM. Cabinet expansion will happen after Nagpur session. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said after the formation of the new government in Maharashtra. I support CM Devendra Fadnavis because he supported us for the last two and a half years.