Punjab Police intensifies investigation against Amritpal Singh, Interrogates Haryana Woman

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Punjab Police has intensified investigation against Amritpal Singh.The police is constantly on the lookout for Khalistani supporter and fugitive Amritpal. In this connection, the Haryana Police has also arrested a woman, whose interrogation is on. On the other hand, the police got hold of a new video of Amritpal in which Amritpal was seen going towards the Kurukshetra bus stand.