Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, on the occasion of Hareli festival, the purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme has been started from today. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself launched this scheme. Watch the report.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

