Raghav Chadha- It is also possible that what we did in Punjab can also happen in Gujarat

Nov 25, 2022

In the program of Zee Manch Gujarat, AAP leader, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has claimed the victory of his party in the Gujarat Assembly Election. Raghav Chadha said that the public will vote for change in the Gujarat assembly elections.