Rahul Gandhi accuses the Central Government on the letter of the health Ministry

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

The Union Health Minister had written a letter to Rahul Gandhi urging him to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Health Minister had written a letter citing Corona. In response to this Rahul Gandhi has accused the central government.