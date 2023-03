videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress announces agitation after losing membership

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has now become a former MP. Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament has ended. After which there has been an earthquake in the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi will come in front of the media for the first time after losing the membership of the Lok Sabha. He will hold a press conference at 1 pm. The Congress has announced a mass movement.