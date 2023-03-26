NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Priyanka Gandhi reaches Rajghat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi has reached Rajghat. The Satyagraha of the Congress has started against Rahul Gandhi's loss of Parliament membership.

