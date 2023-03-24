videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament was canceled from Wayanad. There has been a stir in the political corridors regarding this. On one hand BJP seems to be defending it, on the other hand, Congress is continuously attacking on attack. In this sequence, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi defended brother Rahul Gandhi and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has said that he got furious when the question was raised on the loot.