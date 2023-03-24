NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Priyanka Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Parliament was canceled from Wayanad. There has been a stir in the political corridors regarding this. On one hand BJP seems to be defending it, on the other hand, Congress is continuously attacking on attack. In this sequence, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi defended brother Rahul Gandhi and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has said that he got furious when the question was raised on the loot.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: 'Rahul had to pay the price of Adani's scam' says Jairam Ramesh
4:34
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: 'Rahul had to pay the price of Adani's scam' says Jairam Ramesh
Raipur Congress Protest: Congress workers protest outside BJP office in Raipur
1:55
Raipur Congress Protest: Congress workers protest outside BJP office in Raipur
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Youth Congress compares PM Modi with Hitler
0:47
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Youth Congress compares PM Modi with Hitler
CM Kejriwal attacks BJP
2:35
CM Kejriwal attacks BJP
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Delhi CM supports Rahul Gandhi
1:51
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Delhi CM supports Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

4:34
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: 'Rahul had to pay the price of Adani's scam' says Jairam Ramesh
1:55
Raipur Congress Protest: Congress workers protest outside BJP office in Raipur
0:47
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Youth Congress compares PM Modi with Hitler
2:35
CM Kejriwal attacks BJP
1:51
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Delhi CM supports Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as loksabha mp,lok sabha mp disqualification,rahul gandhi parliament membership,rahul gandhi parliament membership cancelled,rahul gandhi disqualified from parliament,2019 defamation case,Rahul defamation case,defamation case against rahul gandhi,Surat Court,Rahul Gandhi,modi surname defamation case,defamation case rahul,rahul gandhi modi surname defamation case,surat court verdict,Modi surname case,Zee News,