Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: CM Gehlot says 'Another example of dictatorship'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has reacted after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership ended. He said- Terminating the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. CM Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger against this dictatorship.