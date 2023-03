videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified Updates: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction on leaving Parliament membership..

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday canceled the membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After this decision, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any cost.