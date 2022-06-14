NewsVideos

Rahul Gandhi ED questioning: Congress promoting corruption - Arjun Meghwal

BJP has raised questions after Congress's protest on ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi. Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Meghwal has said that Congress is creating pressure and promoting corruption by demonstrating.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
