videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Holds A Press Conference In Jammu Kashmir During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

During Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi targeted central government and RSS. Along with this, he explained the reason for undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul said that, 'it is being done connect and remove fear'.