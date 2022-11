Rahul Gandhi receives death threats in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

A threat letter has been received at a sweet shop in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In this letter, it has been written that if Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers and supporters reach there for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and stay overnight at the local stadium, then bombs will be blasted in the city.