Rahul Gandhi remains silent on Zee News' question over JP Nadda

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 02:22 PM IST

Today BJP National President JP Nadda held a press conference countering Rahul Gandhi's statements. In this press conference, JP Nadda was seen lashing out at Rahul. When Zee News asked a question related to this, Rahul Gandhi remained silent.