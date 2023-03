videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Adani Issue,says, 'Foreign policy changed by Modani'

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again surrounded PM Modi on the Adani issue. He said, 'Wherever Adani went, there was a business deal. Modani changed the foreign policy. Modi-Adani going abroad is not cooperation.