Rahul Gandhi tweets on 2019 Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

In the 2019 defamation case, Surat court today sentenced Rahul to 2 years imprisonment. This punishment was given for the controversial comment on Modi surname. Rahul has tweeted about this and said, 'My religion is based on truth and non-violence'