Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding London tour says, 'only raised questions on the condition of democracy'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi clarified on his statement given in London. In the meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs, he said that he did not ask any other country to interfere, only questioned the condition of democracy.