Rain alert in many cities including Mumbai

Today rain alert has been issued in many cities of the country including Mumbai. There is also a red alert in the coastal areas of Karnataka. Apart from this, rain warning has been given in Punjab and Haryana.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 09:38 AM IST

Today rain alert has been issued in many cities of the country including Mumbai. There is also a red alert in the coastal areas of Karnataka. Apart from this, rain warning has been given in Punjab and Haryana.