Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot harshly criticises Sachin Pilot

Amid notices being issued to sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs asking them to respond by Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (July 15) harshly criticised Sachin Pilot for hatching conspiracy under the influence of BJP to destabilize the government in Rajasthan.