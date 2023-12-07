trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696228
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
As per latest reports, Rajasthan CM face has not been finalized. Vasundhara Raje is being s id to be ahead in the race for Chief Minister in Rajasthan because Vasundhara Raje has once again reached Delhi. Now the question is arising that between Baba Balaknath and Vasundhara Raje, who is stronger than whom?
