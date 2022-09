Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Revolt of Gehlot faction with high command

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

The biggest rebellion has started from the camp of the biggest loyalists of the high command. In such a situation, trouble has increased for the Congress high command. Sonia Gandhi is upset, Sachin Pilot is silent but the suspense is intact, Ashok Gehlot is adopting a rebellious tone, Ajay Maken has returned empty handed and Kamal Nath has been called to Delhi.