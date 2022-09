Watch Zee News' exclusive conversation with Rajasthan government minister Mahesh Joshi on the political crisis in Rajasthan

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Political crisis continues in Rajasthan. Mahesh Joshi, a minister in Rajasthan government minister said in a conversation with Zee News that we kept our point in front of the high command and did not put forward any condition. He further said that the decision of the high command will be accepted.