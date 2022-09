Rajasthan Congress News: Will the crisis of Rajasthan end today?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reached Delhi where he will meet Sonia Gandhi today. However, in the meantime all eyes are on the crisis of Rajasthan. The big question is, will the crisis of Rajasthan end today?