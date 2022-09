Rajasthan Congress News: Wrong information given about CLP meeting, alleges MLA of pilot camp

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Sachin Pilot camp MLA Khiladi Lal has alleged that wrong information was given about the CLP meeting. Let me tell you, earlier, Sachin Pilot has spoken to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on the phone. There is information quoting sources that he has asked how many more times he will have to face humiliation.