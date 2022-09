Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna targets Sachin Pilot after shoe attack at Rajasthan event

During the program of State Sports Minister Ashok Chandana in Ajmer, Rajasthan, slogans of Sachin Pilot were raised and some mischievous elements threw shoes and slippers.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

