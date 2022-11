Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Rajiv Gandhi's killers will be released, Congress objected to Supreme Court order

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of all the 6 convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Ordered the release of the convicts of the case Nalini Srihar, Ravichandran, Robert Paes, Raja, Sriharan and Jayakumar.