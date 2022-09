Rajpath name changed to divert attention - Rahul Gandhi

On changing the name of Rajpath, Rahul Gandhi has said that it has been changed only to divert attention, while on the other hand, PM Modi had said that the symbol of slavery has become history forever.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

On changing the name of Rajpath, Rahul Gandhi has said that it has been changed only to divert attention, while on the other hand, PM Modi had said that the symbol of slavery has become history forever.