Raju Srivastava Death : Actor Mukesh Khanna remembers the moments spent with Raju Srivastava

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Famous comedian and film actor Raju Srivastava has passed away. After a heart attack, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment. So there actor Mukesh Khanna told about the memorable moments on the death of Raju Srivastava.