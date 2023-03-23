videoDetails

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar calls out meeting ahead of Budget Session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

There are chances of uproar again in the budget session of the Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has again called an important meeting of opposition parties today. During this, there will be a discussion on ending the deadlock in the House. Before this, the leader of the opposition party himself is also going to hold a meeting at 9:30 am. In this meeting, the stand will be decided on the invitation of the Chairman.