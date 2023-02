videoDetails

Ram Mandir Construction: Divine Shaligram rocks will be worshiped in Ayodhya in a short while

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

The divine rocks of Shaligram have reached Ayodhya from Janakpur. They will be worshiped in a while, after which they will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust. Many saints are coming to participate in this worship.