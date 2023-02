videoDetails

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Meenakshi Lekhi retaliated on Rahul's allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has strongly attacked the ruling party and PM Modi in the Lok Sabha today regarding the Adani issue. After which former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has termed Rahul Gandhi's statements as baseless.