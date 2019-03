Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'We would like to know how Rahul Gandhi's asset grew to ₹9 cr from ₹55 lakh'

Ravi Shankar Prasad today said Rahul Gandhi is an MP, his source of income is salary, there's no other clear source. In 2004 election affidavit, he declared his wealth to be ₹55,38,123, we would like to know how your asset grew to ₹9 cr from ₹55 lakh. Watch full video to know more.