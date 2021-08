Retired Army officer killed 4, injured 1 in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area

A retired Army subedar in Gurugram, who allegedly killed four people within 1.5 hours on Tuesday morning, went to the police station after the killings and surrendered to the police. The accused allegedly killed his daughter-in-law, tenant, wife and nine-year-old daughter. The younger daughter of the couple was also attacked by the accused and she is undergoing treatment at the hospital.