Road Accident: PM Modi's tweet on Bihar's Vaishali accident, know what was written

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

A painful truck accident took place in Bihar's Vaishali and Maharashtra's Pune today. This incident happened due to high speeding truck. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the accident by tweeting about this. Along with this, a compensation of two lakh each has been announced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.