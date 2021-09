Roads submerge in many areas of Delhi, situation worsens due to heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, September 1 said that during the next two hours, there will be moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers at most places over the national capital Delhi and other adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). The area around Lodhi Road and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi and NCR including Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida has indicated incessant rain.