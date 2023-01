videoDetails

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Advices Muslims says, 'No Need to get Scared in India'

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement advising Muslims. Mohan Bhagwat said,' Muslims no need to get scared in India'. Along with this, Mohan Bhagwat said, 'The claim of supremacy should be given up'.