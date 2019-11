RTI Activist Asad Patel exposes the collusion scam by SCI and J. M. Baxi & Co.'s officers

Another scam has been exposed in India. The RTI Activist Asad Patel has exposed the collusion scam by Shipping Corporation of India and J. M. Baxi & Co.'s officers. The complaint has been filed against them. Asad Patel claimed, 'without collection the bills by the SCI from the J. M. Baxi company, Advance payment worth lakhs has been done'. Watch this complete video to find out more in detail.