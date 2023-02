videoDetails

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Light show in Lviv on completion of one year

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war has completed one year today. Meanwhile, a light show was organized in Ukraine's Lviv. During this, tribute was paid to soldiers killed in the war. Watch big news related to Russia Ukraine war in a quick manner.