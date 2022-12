videoDetails

S Jaishankar advices opposition over Tawang Clash, says, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'

| Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Congress raised many questions on Prime Minister Modi and Indian Army over Tawang Clash. Retaliating on this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar counterattacked opposition in Lok Sabha. S Jaishankar said, 'Words like beating are not appropriate for soldiers'. Know what all S Jaishankar said.