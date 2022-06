Salman Khan Vs Lawrence Bishnoi: Salman Khan records statement in connection with threat letter

Bollywood star Salman Khan has recorded his statement in the case of receiving threats. If sources are to be believed, Salman Khan told the police that he does not know any gangster nor does he have any enmity with anyone. Recently, Lawrence Bishnoi was also questioned in this case. Salman was threatened after the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.