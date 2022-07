Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar

Samajwadi Party has written an open letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar, President of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. It has been said that, 'Go where more respect can be found'.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

