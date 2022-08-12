Sambit Patra raised questions on the law and order situation in Bihar
Attacking the new government of Nitish Kumar, BJP's Sambit Patra raised questions on the law and order situation in Bihar. He said that today 'Jungle Raj Returns' in Bihar. Sambit Patra also referred to Tejashwi Yadav's viral interview given to Zee News.
