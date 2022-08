Sanjay Raut Arrested: Shiv Sena Targets BJP

Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai has launched a scathing attack on BJP while speaking on Sanjay Raut's arrest. He said that the ED tried many times before but it is not right in a democracy.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

