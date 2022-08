Sanjay Raut will have to remain in ED remand till August 4

Sanjay Raut will now have to remain in ED remand till August 4. ED had sought 8-day remand of him in the court. On Sanjay Raut's remand, Sunil Raut has said that Raut will come out of custody soon.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

