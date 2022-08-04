Security beefed up outside Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's house

As part of the investigation in the money laundering case, the central agency has sealed the office of Young Indian located in Delhi's Herald House. Meanwhile, police guard has been increased outside the house of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

