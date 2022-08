Security forces get 'Mahindra Marksman' against terror in Jammu and Kashmir

Special vehicles have been given to security forces to fight against terror in Jammu and Kashmir. These vehicles are called Marksman Bulletproof Vehicles.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

