Security forces got big success in Awantipora, two terrorists were killed

Security forces have got great success in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers have neutralised 2 terrorists, the search operation is still underway. Huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

