Security forces got big success in Awantipora, two terrorists were killed
Security forces have got great success in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers have neutralised 2 terrorists, the search operation is still underway. Huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists.
Security forces have got great success in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers have neutralised 2 terrorists, the search operation is still underway. Huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists.