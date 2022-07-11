NewsVideos

Security forces got big success in Awantipora, two terrorists were killed

Security forces have got great success in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers have neutralised 2 terrorists, the search operation is still underway. Huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists.

|Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
Security forces have got great success in Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Soldiers have neutralised 2 terrorists, the search operation is still underway. Huge quantity of weapons have been recovered from the terrorists.

All Videos

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
10:39
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath

Trending Videos

2:36
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Cabinet will resign together
10:39
What Owaisi said on the unveiling of Ashoka Pillar
6:36
Desh Superfast: Police caught vehicle theft gang
13:30
Sri Lanka's Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes 'Picnic Spot'
6:51
Yogi On Population: Population of one section shouldn't increases, says Yogi Adityanath
Two terrorists killed in encounter,Awantipora,awantipora encounter,encounter in awantipora,terrorists neutralised,avantipora terrorist,Terrorist,awantipora terrorists,terrorists neutralised in j&k,awantipora terrorist,terrorist in awantipora,terrorist killed in awantipora,terrorist eliminated in awantipora,awantipora encounter today,2 terrorists killed in awantipora,two terrorists neutralized,2 terrorist killed in awantipora,