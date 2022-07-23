NewsVideos

Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house

The recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the excise policy of the Delhi government has created a stir in the Aam Aadmi Party. Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house, RAF deployed outside the house.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
