Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house

The recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the excise policy of the Delhi government has created a stir in the Aam Aadmi Party. Security has been beefed up at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house, RAF deployed outside the house.

| Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

